Montcalm County kindergarten teacher killed in crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The community is mourning the loss of a Montcalm County kindergarten teacher killed in a crash over the weekend.

Deputies say Shelly Gilman, of Six Lakes, a teacher in the Tri County Area Schools District, died Saturday after being hit head-on on M-91 just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of a pick-up truck crossed the center line and hit Gilman's SUV head-on. She had to be extricated from her car, while the other drive was also pinned in.

Gilman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, the other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. We're told Gilman's granddaughter was also in the car with her at the time but was not hurt.

The school district responded to her death on Facebook saying:

Our hearts are heavy and hurting, not only for Shelly’s family, but for our entire Tri County family. Shelly was an amazing teacher, who has been a teacher at Tri County for almost 30 years. Mrs. Gilman deeply loved each child, and her students showed the same love towards her. She was a great friend and colleague to those she worked with here at TC. - Tri County Area Schools

The district says it will provide help to students coping with the tragedy, offering counseling for students at MacNaughton Elementary.

Gilman is also the sister of Republican State Senate Candidate Rick Outman, in District-33.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.