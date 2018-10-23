Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Lots of people will be buying lottery tickets today! The Mega Millions drawing is tonight, and the prize is more than a billion dollars!

It comes after nobody won Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot now has an estimated value of $1.6 billion, a new world record.

The estimated lump sum option is more than $900 million. Tonight's drawing is at 11 p.m.

The odds are still very slim. Anyone has a better chance of being struck by lightning or dying from a shark attack.

2. Get the chance to meet face-to-face with more than 50 employers at a job fair today.

Muskegon Community College is hosting it from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Collegiate Hall.

Jobs range from communications, finance, even law enforcement and manufacturing.

Mercy Health will be on site, looking to hire as many as 200 positions. Attendees should bring resumes and dress for the part.

There's a full list of employers that will be attending the fair here.

3. The Farmers Market in Muskegon is hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday.

It starts at 11 a.m. with the mayor leading a costume parade as the Grand Marshall. Kids can decorate pumpkins, play games, and enjoy live music.

The event runs until 1 p.m.

The farmers market is located on West Western Avenue, and all the details can be found on Facebook.

4. Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart is announcing some changes to make shopping and shipping easier.

The retail giant is improving its Walmart Marketplace, a program connecting shoppers to third party brands and products.

The company says it will now offer free, two-day shipping on millions of new items through its marketplace.

They'll also allow in-store marketplace returns, just in time for the holidays. The improvements are expected to begin mid-November.

5. Knowing the first one didn't go so well, would you hop aboard a replica Titanic? The Titanic II is set to make its maiden voyage in 2022.

Construction of the Titanic II was put on hold a few years because of a financial dispute. Now reports say the $500 million projects is back on track.

The ship will feature the same cabin layout as the original, and will carry 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members, nearly the same as the original. However this ship will have modern navigation and plenty of lifeboats.

The Titanic II will sail from Dubai, and then trace the original ship's route from Southampton, England to New York. .