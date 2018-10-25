Man found guilty in sexual assault case involving slain Kentwood teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County jury has found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a teen who was later found dead.

Quinn James was found guilty Thursday of four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case of Mujey Dumbuya. She went to police about the assault a few months before she was found dead in Kalamazoo, in January 2018.

James told police he met the 15-year-old through his girlfriend’s nephew, who was dating the teen.

According to police, James drove both teens on the first night they met, took them to a parking lot, and assaulted Dumbuya.

During interrogation, James was heard telling police he had consensual sex with her, thinking she was 17 years old. But Mujey’s boyfriend told police that James knew she was only 15.

James is still facing charges in Dumbuya`s murder. A trial date has not been set in that case. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the sexual assault case on Dec. 10.