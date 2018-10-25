Montcalm County clerk pleads guilty to drunken driving on motorcycle

STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A county official in western Michigan who was named clerk of the year has pleaded guilty to drunken driving while on a motorcycle.

Kristen Millard of Montcalm County is recovering from injuries in the Sept. 8 crash. She was named clerk of the year in 2015 by the Michigan Association of County Clerks. Clerks oversee local elections and court records and handle many other duties.

The Daily News in Greenville reports that Millard pleaded guilty Wednesday. Prosecutor Richard Dubridge says her blood-alcohol level was around twice the legal limit.

Millard had been drinking at the Amble Roadhouse before she crashed her motorcycle. She says she had been using alcohol “inappropriately to cope with professional and personal stress.”

Separately, the prosecutor is dropping an unrelated larceny case . Millard was accused of stealing eyeglasses from a bar last summer. She denies it.