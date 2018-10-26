× Mom with stage 4 breast cancer helping pediatric cancer patients

HARTFORD, Mich., — Amanda Goss has channeled a devastating breast cancer diagnosis four years ago, into an opportunity to do good for some of the youngest cancer fighters in West Michigan.

She has launched a non-profit called Youtoo, which delivers special goody bags to local children’s hospitals.

“I personally know how hard it can be,” Goss explained.” When I received gifts from people I didn’t even know, that was incredible. People I didn’t even know were fighting for me and had my back.”

Goss, 28, learned she had breast cancer in October 2014.

“I woke up, out of nowhere and I had a lump underneath my arm pit,” she told FOX 17 News. “It came back, it was positive for cancer, I think at the beginning, I was stage 3 breast cancer.”

The young mom has two daughters, who were ages two and four at the time.

“It was kinda hard to take in. I just knew I had 2 kids, a husband and a family to stay strong for.”

Goss immediately underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. But, a year later, she learned the cancer was back. This time, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, and told she had spots on her chest and spine.

“I think my chances went down to five percent,” she said. “It was a shocker to hear that it came back.”

Goss now has to endure chemo every three weeks for the rest of her life.

Last August, she was dealt another blow: doctors found a brain tumor, causing her to undergo emergency surgery. Goss said surviving the risky procedure inspired her to pay it forward.

“I was trying to figure out what else I was supposed to do, and what I needed to do to change people’s lives… Just one day I came up with ‘Youtoo’. Youtoo kind of means you too can help, you too can help make a difference.”

Since it was created in March, Goss has been able to make deliveries to Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo, and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. With the help of community donations, hundreds of bags have been given away, in the hopes of brightening the day of young cancer patients.

“[They’re] filled with play doh, coloring books, crayons, stickers, you name it,” Goss said. “We just hope it brings a smile to their face and we can make their day.”

Inspiring them to keep fighting, just as Goss is.

“We know the feeling, so we want to give more and more and more. So hopefully our next drop off will be bigger than the last… My goal is to be kind and spark positivity, because that’s what I want for my kids to do in life.”

Goss said Youtoo has also adopted two families to provide early Christmas gifts to this holiday season.

The next Youtoo giveaway is planned for February.

