GR .1K Race to End Duchenne

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are just a few days away from an annual event that helps raise money and awareness in effort to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

It's the shortest race ever, the GR.1K, is Saturday 12-3 p.m. at New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge Street NW, in Grand Rapids.

Mike and DeAnne Friar, are the parents of two boys, Kevin and Kyle, with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood. Doctors say close to a dozen West Michigan families have boys with this deadly disease.

This year, the 8th year for the event, is dedicated to Kevin Friar, who passed away back on April 2, 2018.

Because the Duchenne gene is found on the X-chromosome, it primarily affects boys; however, it occurs across all races and cultures. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy’s mission is to end Duchenne: accelerate research, raise our voices in Washington, demand optimal care for all young men, and educate the global community.

The Friar Family have been relentless in raising money for a cure. That effort, aided by family and friends, is aptly named, “The Friar Fight”.