Victim in fatal Ottawa Co. crash identified

Posted 11:55 AM, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:56AM, October 29, 2018

TALLMADGE TWP., Mich. – The woman killed in an apparent drunk driving crash over the weekend has been identified.

Ottawa County deputies say that Brooke Feister, 26, was killed in the crash on Lake Michigan Drive between 14th and 24th Avenues in Tallmadge Township. The crash happened about 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The other driver, a 25-year-old Greenville man suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say that Feister was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when the Greenville man’s westbound vehicle crossed over the center line and hit her vehicle head-on.  They say that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The man’s name has not yet been released, pending possible criminal charges from the Ottawa County Prosecutor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s