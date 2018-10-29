× Victim in fatal Ottawa Co. crash identified

TALLMADGE TWP., Mich. – The woman killed in an apparent drunk driving crash over the weekend has been identified.

Ottawa County deputies say that Brooke Feister, 26, was killed in the crash on Lake Michigan Drive between 14th and 24th Avenues in Tallmadge Township. The crash happened about 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The other driver, a 25-year-old Greenville man suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say that Feister was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when the Greenville man’s westbound vehicle crossed over the center line and hit her vehicle head-on. They say that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The man’s name has not yet been released, pending possible criminal charges from the Ottawa County Prosecutor.