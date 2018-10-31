Judge delays medical marijuana license deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Good news for patients using medical marijuana, as a judge temporarily stopped a plan to shut down unlicensed dispensaries across our state.

The original deadline was October 31st but the ruling came down on October 30th,

The judge didn't agree with the deadline, ordering the state to stop imposing any other deadline for the facilities to stop operating.

More than 215 marijuana businesses would have shut down as part of the move, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The state says its approved more than 120 medical marijuana licenses so far.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for early next month.