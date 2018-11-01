Grand opening for playground in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An iconic playground in Grand Haven is being replaced, and organizers are holding a grand opening to celebrate.

It’s called the Imagination Station, and it’s being opened at 5 p.m. on November 1.

Speakers will include the Grand Haven mayor, plus representatives and project managers of the park.

The new play space is located at Mulligan’s Hollow, 600 Y Drive.

More than 100 kids from around West Michigan contributed with design ideas with universal accessibility in mind.

More than 2,000 volunteers came together to build the new playground.

Visit gh-reimagine.org if you would like to learn more.