OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say the body of a missing man has been found in Lake Macatawa.

Demetrius Dushun McKnight,25, was last seen by family members on October 19. His vehicle was later recovered, but there was no sign of McKnight.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m. the man’s body was recovered in the 2000 block of Ottawa Beach Road in Park Township.

If you have any information call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.