Stanton community mourns loss of 8-year-old who died on Halloween

STANTON, Mich. -- Hundreds of candles lined the streets of Downtown Stanton Sunday evening. It's the community's way of showing their support for the family of 8-year-old Brady Sexton, who died on Halloween, when he fell off a trailer taking kids into town to trick-or-treat.

It's been hard on the whole community, which is why the Stanton Fire Auxiliary organized a candlelight vigil, saying it's been difficult for first responders as well.

“This is just a devastating loss, that has rocked our entire community,” said Kristina Pritchard, President of the Stanton Fire Auxiliary.

The vigil was strategically planned at one of the most difficult times for Brady's loved ones, right after the visitation services on Sunday.

“I think this just shows them, without everyone being on top of them,” Pritchard said.

After leaving the funeral home, the Sexton family drove through town with either side of the street lined in candle lights. It was a way for hundreds of people to show they care.

The funeral for Brady Sexton will be Monday, November 5 in the gymnasium of Central Montcalm High School in Stanton, Michigan at 3:00 p.m. School will be released two hours early on Monday.