Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Suspect charged for stealing $14k in phones in St. Joseph break-in

Posted 5:04 AM, November 6, 2018, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The first suspect arrested for breaking into a cell phone store and stealing several thousand dollars worth of items has officially been charged.

Mikhal Davenport, 17, was arraigned Monday for having stolen property, and resisting a police officer. He is being charged as an adult.

According to court documents, investigators tracked several phones stolen from the AT&T store in Saint Joseph to Kentwood Friday.

Five suspects ran off when officers spotted their vehicle Friday morning but police captured Davenport and 2 minors.

Inside that car, police found 13 cell phones, two iPads, and four Apple watches, worth a total of almost $15,000.

Police continue to look for the two suspects who are still on the run.

If you know where they are, call Silent Observer.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment