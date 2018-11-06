× Suspect charged for stealing $14k in phones in St. Joseph break-in

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The first suspect arrested for breaking into a cell phone store and stealing several thousand dollars worth of items has officially been charged.

Mikhal Davenport, 17, was arraigned Monday for having stolen property, and resisting a police officer. He is being charged as an adult.

According to court documents, investigators tracked several phones stolen from the AT&T store in Saint Joseph to Kentwood Friday.

Five suspects ran off when officers spotted their vehicle Friday morning but police captured Davenport and 2 minors.

Inside that car, police found 13 cell phones, two iPads, and four Apple watches, worth a total of almost $15,000.

Police continue to look for the two suspects who are still on the run.

If you know where they are, call Silent Observer.