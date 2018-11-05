Suspect in alleged cell phone store thefts expected in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- A suspect is expected in court Monday charged in connection with an alleged ring of cell phone store break-ins.

Kentwood police say this all started when a group of five suspects broke into a store in St. Joseph Friday morning, stealing as much as $10,000 in cell phones around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The group allegedly then tried to break-in to a cell phone store near 32nd and Breton. Investigators say a tip led them to Pheasant Ridge apartments near 32nd and Breton in Kentwood, where the suspects were found.

All of them tried to run away even trying to jump into a nearby creek. We're told one adult and two juveniles were arrested, but two people are still at large.

The Kent County Sheriff says there were also break-ins reported at cell phone stores in Grandville and Walker but it is not clear if all the thefts are connected.

If you know anything, call police.