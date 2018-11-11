× More lake effect snow coming this week

WEST MICHIGAN — The heaviest of the snow is over and done with for most of us, but more is on the way to much of the FOX 17 viewing area. In fact, we do have some snow showers out there this morning and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for Newaygo and Oceana counties. Snow showers could drop another inch or so of accumulation in these areas — and possibly into portions of Muskegon County — through early afternoon. Here is a look at Future Track HD as of 11:30 AM:

This snow is being triggered mainly by warm air in the upper levels of the atmosphere rising over the cold air that remains in place at the surface. The south/southwest flow across Lake Michigan is enhancing the snow somewhat, but this isn’t purely a lake effect event.

This snow should taper off to an end later this afternoon.

A cold front will drift across the area tomorrow, which could bring a few flurries or sprinkles. Behind this front on Tuesday, more lake effect snow is likely with the best chance of significant accumulation west of US-131. Here is a look at our European forecast model, which is showing over an inch of snow north of Muskegon.

We’ll keep an eye on this event, as this particular model may be going a little on the low side with forecast amounts.

The snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning, then we expect a warmer and drier day on Thursday with highs around 40°. Another front coming through on Friday will bring a chance of mixed precipitation, followed by more cold air and a chance of lake effect snow for Saturday.

Keep it tuned to FOX 17 for updates on your forecast!