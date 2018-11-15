Police: Arrest made in Kalamazoo infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person is facing charges in the death of a 7-month-old infant in Kalamazoo.

The 38-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested Thursday on felony murder and first-degree child abuse charges, according to police.

Police say in a release that the person was responsible for caring for the infant, but their exact relationship to them was unclear. Their name will be released when they are formally arraigned.

The child was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue. Police say resuscitation was attempted and the child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The infant’s name has not been released.