Man charged in Kalamazoo baby death

Sonny Leroy Larsen (Photo from Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 38-year-old man has been charged in the death of a Kalamazoo infant. 

Sonny Leroy Larsen was arraigned on charges open murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with the 7-month-old child’s death.

Kalamazoo Police said Thursday that Larsen was responsible for caring for the infant at the time of their death, but his exact relationship to them is unclear.

The baby was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue.  Authorities say resuscitation was attempted and the child as taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available

 

