Reward offered in Muskegon Co. arson; threatening sign found

Posted 3:08 PM, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:09PM, November 20, 2018

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff is asking for help in finding the person or persons responsible for a fire at a mobile home park last month.

The fire damaged a home in the Apple Carr Trailer Park on October 20th, just before midnight.  The people inside the home were able to escape and the fire was quickly put out by the Egelston Township Fire Department.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a person get out of a dark-colored SUV in front of the residence with a burning object. That person threw the object underneath the home and then fled from the area.  Investigators also found a homemade sign in the yard of the home with an apparent message to the residents.

Photo provided by Muskegon Co. Sheriff

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.  An anonymous donor is offering a $300 reward for information identifying the suspect or suspects in this case.

 

