Man charged with murder in death of Grand Haven Twp. baby

Posted 4:24 PM, November 21, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:34PM, November 21, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man has been charged in the death of an 8-month-old girl in Ottawa County.

Cameron Toppen was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on open murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death of Scarlett Burroughs, his girlfriend’s daughter.

Toppen, 19, was arrested Monday in connection with the Nov. 15 incident at a home on Dogwood Court in Grand Haven Township.

Burroughs was hospitalized and died Nov. 17.  Officials say an autopsy determined her death was caused by head trauma and the case was ruled a homicide.

Toppen is being held without bond.

