GRPD: Shots fired from vehicle not far from Quigley Ave double-shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say someone fired shots from a passing vehicle Thursday night in the same Burton Heights neighborhood where two people were shot Wednesday night. The latest incident occurred in the 2000 block of Towner Avenue SW.

That’s about a half-dozen streets away from where shots were fired into a house on Quigley Boulevard SW the night before.

A five-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were struck by bullets in the Wednesday night shooting on Quigley Boulevard SW, near Buchanan Avenue. But GRPD could not confirm as of late Thursday night whether any bullets struck a house on Towner Avenue.

Police did tell FOX 17 no one was struck by bullets or injured in the Towner Avenue incident. They are investigating whether the two incidents might have any connection.

Police say the shots fired Thursday night on Towner Avenue came from a “smaller dark vehicle”.

No other details were immediately available, as police continued their investigation.