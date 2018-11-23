12-year-old passing out over 2k blankets for homeless

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy known for collecting blankets for the homeless is not taking a break this year.

Samuel Verhage has surpassed his goal of collecting 2000 blankets, and he will be passing them all out Friday night at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Kalamazoo.

This is the 4th year Samuel and his mom have campaigned for blankets.

Donations are still being collected. For more information, check out Samuel’s Blankets on Facebook.

