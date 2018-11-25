Community attends fundraiser for family whose mom died days after wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Mich-- It was a packed house at RJ's Sports Bar in Montcalm County Sunday, as the community gathered to support the family of Rhonda White.

White, a mother of four, passed away last week after a battle with cancer. She died just days after having a dream double wedding ceremony with her daughter at Spectrum Health.

"it was bittersweet. a lot of happiness and a lot of sadness on the same time," said Jason Musser, Rhondas's son-in-law. "Just her free spirit. she was always a happy person. I always saw her in a good mood."

Musser just married Rhonda's daughter Brieannah in last week's double ceremony.

Sunday's event included food and an auction, with proceeds going to assist Rhonda's family with medical and final expenses.

"This room speaks volumes with the amount of people she’s touched," said Rhonda's cousin-in-law Stephanie Velaskuz.

If you weren't able to attend Sunday's event but would still like to donate, the family has a GoFundMe page.