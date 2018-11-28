Police: Driver charged with OWI in deadly Montcalm Co. hit-and-run

Posted 10:35 AM, November 28, 2018, by

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Morley man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say Javier Kelsey was arraigned Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury crash.

The crash happened just before 10:20 p.m. Nov. 20 at the intersection of Federal Road and Yankee Road in Reynolds Township.  Michigan State Police say Max Clay Szynkowski, 20, was driving south on Federal Road when his car was hit head-on by a northbound vehicle that crossed the center line.

Szynkowski was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Kelsey is accused of fleeing the scene after the crash and leaving a passenger in his vehicle.  He was later located by police in Morley.  He is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 5.

