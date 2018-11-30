Overnight break-ins at two more Kent Co. cell phone stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Another round of cell phone stores broken into overnight.

The first incident happening just after 11:30 Thursday night at the AT&T store on Northland Dr. in Plainfield Township.

Less than an hour later, an AT&T store on Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming also broken into.

No word on if anything was stolen or how many suspects might be involved. If you know anything, call police.

This comes just days after vandals hit two cell phone stores in Kent County on Tuesday, plus a rash of other break-ins around west Michigan.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.