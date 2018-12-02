× Deputies: Suspect in crash that killed a father and son commits suicide in jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A suspect ordered to stand trial for allegedly killing a Marine and his father in a car crash is dead.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX 17 during a routine check on Friday night, a Kent County Corrections Deputy found Joseph Hanna in medical distress in his cell due to a suicide attempt. Correctional and medical staff attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

Hanna had been incarcerated at the Kent County Jail since May 16 and had been facing multiple charges including second degree murder stemming from a January 2018 crash that killed a U.S. Marine and his father.

According to court filings, Hanna, who had been under the influence of marijuana, intentionally rammed a vehicle in Oakfield Township driven by Jerry Kinsey. His son, Joel Kinsey, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine was killed in the collision. His father later died from his injuries.

Joseph Hanna was initially arrested after the January crash on a warrant related to a fire at his home that happened back in June 2017. Police believe he was ‘making butane hash oil when the butane ignited blowing up the residence,’ according to an affidavit filed at the time.