× ‘I won’t allow this to stop me’: Young mom fighting cancer for 4th time

HARTFORD, Mich.,- Weeks after FOX 17 featured Amanda Goss for her efforts to give back to pediatric cancer patients, the young mom has received some devastating news.

Goss, 28, currently has stage 4 breast cancer and learned late last week that doctors have discovered another tumor.

In a Facebook post, Goss explained:

“I’ve been feeling dizzy and I’ve been getting headaches but I thought I had a sinus infection, well my doctor ordered another Brain MRI and it showed a small cancer tumor in the middle of my brain that isn’t operable. This new tumor is a tumor that’s metastasized from the breast cancer. It’s about the size of the tip of your thumb. Last night I woke up around 4:30am and had to have my husband bring me to the ER. It was scary, and things didn’t look good. The dizziness and headaches are from the tumor and they will begin radiation on [December 3rd]for 5 sessions. Please send all your love, prayers and healing hands over our family in this scary time.”

Goss was named our October Pay It Forward Person of the Month, for establishing a non-profit called Youtoo, which delivers special goody bags to local children’s hospitals.

Since it was created in March, Goss has been able to make deliveries to Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo, and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Hundreds of bags have been given away, in the hopes of brightening the day of young cancer patients.

“[They’re] filled with play doh, coloring books, crayons, stickers, you name it,” Goss said. “We just hope it brings a smile to their face and we can make their day.”

She was inspired by the generosity shown to her during her battle with breast cancer. Diagnosed at just 24 years old in 2014, the young mom underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. But, a year later, she learned the cancer was back. This time, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, and told she had spots on her chest and spine.

Last August, she was dealt another blow when doctors found a brain tumor, causing her to undergo emergency surgery. Goss survived the risky procedure and was told that she would need to endure chemotherapy every three weeks for the rest of her life.

Despite the recent diagnosis, Goss said she plans to continue her efforts to give back.

“I have so much to do still with my nonprofit and for my family. I won’t allow this to stop me and I love helping people in need,” she told FOX 17 News.

But now, Goss, her husband and two young daughters could use some help from the community. Friends have set up a meal train to provide food and an Amazon Wish list, to help the family get much-needed items for the holiday season.

To help with the meal train, click here.

To view the Amazon Wish List click here.