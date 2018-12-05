× Police: Suspect in double-shooting in G.R. turns himself in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected in a double-shooting December 2nd in Grand Rapids has turned himself in, and police say he’ll face three felony charges.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Otis Lee Walker-Houston is being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges authorized Tuesday by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office in a three-county felony warrant:

1.) Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

2.) Felon in Possession of a Firearm

3.) Carrying a Concealed Weapon

GRPD detectives said they have probable cause to believe Walker-Houston shot a 17-year-old boy and his 48-year-old father around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The location was off Fuller Avenue SE, near Watkins Street. Police say both are recovering from their wounds.

Investigators do not believe that Sunday’s shooting is related to a separate incident the same day that occurred in the 900 block of Franklin Street SE. A woman’s body was found in the case.

If you have more information about the cases, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400, @GrandRapidsPD, or contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, online, or @SilentObserverKentCounty/@KentSOtips.