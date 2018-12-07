Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Ready to hit the slopes? Cannonsburg Ski Area will open up on Saturday, December 15.

The ski lodge and resort is also hosting a variety of events throughout the season, starting with a trick contest on December 21.

For more details about the upcoming event, head to Cannonsburg's Facebook page.

2. Furnaces are working overtime due to cold Michigan winters, and sometimes that means the energy bills start adding up! Consumers Energy has some helpful suggestions to help save some money.

First, look at the thermostat settings, to set the heat at 68 degrees when you're home, then drop it down to 65 degrees while you're away.

Make sure you have a professional inspect your furnace every year to make sure it's running efficiently and replace your filter.

Also check for leaks in your windows and doors.

3. The early bird gets the morning bargains in Holland on Saturday.

More than 30 stores will take part in the early morning shopping jam from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Shoppers can save 25 to 30 percent off at least one item. The earlier you shop, the more you save!

Here's a full list of shops participating at the event.

4. All of the holiday fun is happening in Coopersville tonight! The 38th annual Nighttime Christmas Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. hosted by the Coopersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The route is right on Main Street. The city manager will be the Grand Marshall of the parade. This year's theme is "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree".

Get more information on Facebook.

5. Smart Shoppers, get ready to sink your teeth into this deal!

Krispy Kreme is bringing back one of its best deals of the day: a dozen donuts for $1!

To get the deal, just buy one dozen are regular prize, and get the second for $1.

Mark your calendars, the day of doughnuts is next Wednesday, December 12.

Customers can pick up any flavor and combination of donuts.