Surveillance video released from Check ‘N Go robbery in Holland

Posted 3:53 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, December 7, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. – Investigators in Holland say that an armed robbery earlier this week at a Check ‘N Go may be related to similar robberies in Kentwood and Roosevelt Park.

The Check ‘N Go on Washington Avenue was robbed on Tuesday at about 11:00 a.m. The suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and a customer and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police released two surveillance videos Friday in hopes of finding the suspect.

Police think the suspect may be responsible for similar robberies at a Check 'N Go in Kentwood on November 6 and a convenience store robbery in Roosevelt Park in Muskegon County on November 28.

Anyone with information should call Holland DPS at (616) 355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

