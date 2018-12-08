Deputies are searching for armed robbery suspect
JENISON, Mich — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s department says it happened at the Cash Store on Cottonwood Dr. in Jenison.
The suspect came in with a gun and made off with an unknown amount of cash just before 6 p.m. Friday.
He’s was wearing a blue University of Michigan hoodie and black ski mask. The suspect drove off in an old, light-colored SUV.
Deputies say no one was injured. If you have any information the Ottawa Sheriff office.