Deputies are searching for armed robbery suspect

Posted 1:17 AM, December 8, 2018, by

JENISON, Mich — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s department says it happened at the Cash Store on Cottonwood Dr. in Jenison.

The suspect came in with a gun and made off with an unknown amount of cash just before 6 p.m. Friday.

He’s was wearing a blue University of Michigan hoodie and black ski mask. The suspect drove off in an old, light-colored SUV.

Deputies say no one was injured. If you have any information the Ottawa Sheriff office.

