Wyoming community mourns loss of mother who fell through ice trying to save dog

WYOMING, Mich. --The loss of local mother, Tracy Cashman is being felt around the community.

Investigators say the mother of three died tragically after trying to save her dog, after it walked out onto a frozen pond at Battjes Park on Saturday night.

Cashman had been an employee with the Godfrey-Lee School District for 15 years. During that time, she did a lot of different things. And while her official title was Director of Operations, Transportation, and Food Services, unofficially, she was a mother figure to staff and students alike.

“Tracy touched a lot of lives,” said Kevin Polsten, Superintendent for Godfrey-Lee Schools.

Tracy was known for talking to kids in the lunchroom, pushing kids on the swings at recess, and being a school bus aide.

“She taught us how to do a lot of things, to be kind to people,” said 7th grader George Cabrera.

She also was responsible for making sure the 95% of Godfrey-Lee students who qualify for free and reduced lunch got the paperwork in to receive their meals.

Tracy even got certified as a bus driver, and was in the process of taking her road test, in order to be a substitute bus driver for the district because they're hard to find.

But the district says, she never wanted any credit for the work she did.

“She was never one to be out front, trying to get credit. She was always someone that would do things behind the scenes. But do the things that needed to get done, because it was good for the kids,” Polsten said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tracy's family cover funeral expenses.

Godfrey-Lee also cancelled class on Friday so staff and students can attend her funeral.