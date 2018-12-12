Otsego students raise nearly $30k for Van Andel Institute

Posted 8:02 AM, December 12, 2018, by

OTSEGO, Mich. — The numbers are in for Otsego Public School’s 5th Annual Purple Community event and students surpassed their goal.

The event, raises money and awareness for the Van Andel Institute. Otsego surpassed its goal of $28,200 by raising more than $28,300.

The money will be used for research at the Van Andel Institute to find better treatment options for people living with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

In the last five years, students have raised more than $100,000 for the organization.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s