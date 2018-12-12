× Otsego students raise nearly $30k for Van Andel Institute

OTSEGO, Mich. — The numbers are in for Otsego Public School’s 5th Annual Purple Community event and students surpassed their goal.

The event, raises money and awareness for the Van Andel Institute. Otsego surpassed its goal of $28,200 by raising more than $28,300.

The money will be used for research at the Van Andel Institute to find better treatment options for people living with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

In the last five years, students have raised more than $100,000 for the organization.