Woman reunited with mother’s diamond necklace after it fell out onto the road

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich– A woman has been reunited with a precious family heirloom, after it was lost Monday night.

Paige Bush told FOX 17 she forgot to close the tailgate on her truck while driving back to Middleville from her in-laws’ home in Grand Rapids. At some point during the drive, her suitcase with her mother’s diamond necklace fell out of the vehicle.

The necklace was a precious gift from her father to wear on her wedding day, after Paige’s mother passed away several years ago.

Early Wednesday morning, FOX 17 was contacted by a viewer who saw the story and had found the suitcase near 5 Mile Road and the East Beltline in Grand Rapids. She turned the suitcase into a local apartment complex, where Paige was able to pick it up.

The necklace wasn’t in its box in the suitcase, originally leading to fears it may be gone. However, we’re told Paige later found the jewelry among some clothes in the luggage.

The family is thanking everyone who helped reunite Paige with the necklace.