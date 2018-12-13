Fremont Police: cash-store holdup likely related to other robberies

FREMONT, Mich. — A cash store in Fremont was held up late Thursday afternoon, and police investigators figure it’s connected to a rash of other recent cash-store robberies in West Michigan. So far, there have been five robberies or attempted robberies in

The latest heist happened around 4:45 p.m, in the one-thousand block of West Main Street, according to a Fremont Police Department news release. The Allied Cash Advance is located at 1021 W. Main Street. The owner of another store in the same parking lot told FOX 17 police also put her store on lockdown late Thursday afternoon, just as a precaution.

Fremont Police say no one was hurt in this latest incident “and the suspect fled the area in a newer black Buick four-door car.

“The suspect matched the description of other Cash Store robberies, and it is believed the attempted robbery is related to other incidents reported in Ottawa and Muskegon counties.”

Police say the suspect has not been apprehended yet. In the other four robberies, the suspected was described as about 5-foot-7, and he was wearing a blue University of Michigan hoodie and black ski mask, and was last seen driving an old, light-colored SUV.

Anyone with more information about the Fremont incident should call the Fremont Police Department at (231)-924-2100 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345. If you have more information about the other robberies, call the Kent County Sheriff Department at 616-632-6125, Ottawa County Sheriff Department (616) 738-4000, Muskegon County Sheriff Department (231) 724-6351 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.