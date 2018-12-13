× Cash store employees foil robbery attempt after recognizing suspect

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Employees at the Alpine Avenue Cash Store in Kent County are being credited with foiling a robbery attempt, after recognizing a suspect wanted in connection to several robberies across West Michigan.

The most recent encounter with the suspect happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cash Store located at 3774 Alpine Avenue NW in Kent County. Deputies say the suspect entered the store but store clerks recognized him from previous incidents and alerted authorities.

The suspect fled on foot without obtaining any money and no employees were injured.

Investigators believe the suspect in this incident, is connected to the robbery at the Cash Store on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison on December 8, the robbery at the Check N’ Go in Holland on December 4, a convenience store robbery in Roosevelt Park on November 28 and the robbery at Check N’ Go in Kentwood on November 6.

In all four robberies, the suspect was described as about 5 foot 7, was wearing a blue University of Michigan hoodie and black ski mask and last seen driving an old, light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kent County Sheriff Department at 616-632-6125, Ottawa County Sheriff Department (616) 738-4000, Muskegon County Sheriff Department (231) 724-6351 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.