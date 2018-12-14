GRPD identifies adult suspect in carjackings; juvy also in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police say 23-year-old Ofvion Fredrick-Thomas Matthews was the adult suspect arraigned this week in connection with a pair of carjackings.

He was formally charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of fleeing/eluding in the 3rd degree, and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

A second, juvenile suspect was petitioned through the juvenile court. Police say the 14-year-old boy’s charges include one count of carjacking and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

On December 11th, a passerby called 911 after seeing a man being assaulted – and his vehicle stolen. The suspects allegedly crashed the vehicle and took off running, before being taken into custody. Police say the suspects both received medical attention before the adult was taken to the Kent County Jail and the minor to the Juvenile Detention Facility. The victim also suffered minor injuries, and received treatment at a hospital.

The GRPD says the second felony count of carjacking against the adult, Matthews, stems from an incident that occurred on December 8th – also in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Drive SE. That’s south of Burton Street and east of the East Beltline.

Police are still investigating similar carjacking incidents that occurred in the same area and around the same time. Other possible charges were pending.

Matthews was booked on December 11th.