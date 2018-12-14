Mom charged after running over son in school parking lot

Posted 3:45 PM, December 14, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The mom who drove over her eight-year-old child at a Belmont area school has been charged with Child Abuse.

The Kent County Prosecutor announced charges Friday of Child Abuse, 2nd degree and Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury against Tiffany Kosakowski.  She was arraigned Friday afternoon and released on a $10,000 bond.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at Chandler Woods Charter School at about 8:30 a.m. Deputies said at the time that video showed the boy hanging on to the passenger side door handle as Kosakowski drove away. He lost his grip and was run over by the back wheel of the vehicle.

The boy suffered serious injuries to his torso and hit his head on the ground.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

3 comments