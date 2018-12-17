Police ID human remains found near I-94 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they have identified the human remains found near I-94 in Lawrence last week.

Police were called to the 900 block of Crandall Parkway at about 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday after the person spotted the remains while walking in a wooded area.

Authorities identified the skeletal remains as Jerome Ezell, 28, of Lansing. The autopsy has not been completed yet, so the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Ezell first went missing in November 2017.

If you have any information, call Michigan State Police at 517-322-1912.