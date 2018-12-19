× American Airlines starts nonstop service from GR to Phoenix, Miami

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It’s getting easier to catch a flight directly from the Grand Rapids area to Phoenix and Florida.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GFIA) says American Airlines’ new service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport and Miami International Airport began Wednesday with a welcome ceremony at Ford International. Representatives from the airport, the Airport Authority Board and local dignitaries greeted passengers after they stepped off American Airlines flight 2045 from Phoenix.

The new seasonal flights from Grand Rapids will operate once daily.

Frontier Airlines announced in August it would begin two weekly flights by late 2018 to Phoenix, and three weekly flights to Tampa.

American now offers nonstop service to seven cities from GFIA, adding Phoenix and Miami to a list including Chicago-O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.-Reagan National.

“We are thrilled to see American’s growth in our market with the addition of Miami International and Phoenix-Sky Harbor,” said GFIA Interim President & CEO Brian Picardat. “This new nonstop service will not only connect West Michigan to two large, thriving cities, but it will also provide convenient connections to many other domestic and international destinations”.

American Airlines Corporate Sales Manager Mark Tochman expressed similar sentiments in a Ford International news release. “We are very excited to mark this occasion and we are extremely grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the entire Grand Rapids Community,” said Tochman.

“We know how important these new flights are to customers and look forward to the additional service to Grand Rapids from our hubs in Miami and

Phoenix.”