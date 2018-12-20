Businesses rally for support during construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- Some west Michigan businesses are teaming up for an event, after seeing a decline in customers due to delayed road construction.

Businesses along Cottonwood Drive in Ottawa County, are hosting an event this Saturday called Outlet for Construction Frustration.

It's an effort to bring people to the area to shop, since construction has been going on for months.

Just last week, officials announced the construction will not be completed until the new year.

Between 11am to 2pm on Saturday, neighbors are invited out to the Cottonwood Express gas station to support local businesses along the stretch.