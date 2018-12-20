× Police identify truck driver involved in fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. – The Greenville Department of Public Safety says they have identified the driver of the truck involved in a fatal pedestrian crash earlier this month.

Rhonda Hatfield, 48, of Belding, was killed December 11 while crossing the street at the intersection of Washington and Lafayette Streets, by a truck that was turning. The truck driver did not stop and was thought to have travelled out of state.

Investigators say that they’ve worked with local businesses and area trucking companies to identify the driver. They say the employer of the driver has been very cooperative in the investigation.

The driver’s name has not been released, pending charges.