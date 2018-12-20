Suspect in cash-advance store robberies now formally charged

Posted 4:34 PM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:38PM, December 20, 2018

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich.  —  The suspect in at least some of the recent cash-advance store robberies in West Michigan now stands formally charged.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Captain Mark Bennett tells FOX 17 that James Douglas Hebrank was arraigned Thursday on two counts of armed robbery, with a $1.5 million cash bond set by the judge.

Hebrank is 46 years old, and a Wyoming resident. He was arrested Wednesday.

Captain Bennett says, “I anticipate additional charges will be filed in the coming days from other jurisdictions.”

He said investigators think a string of “at least six” robberies at cash-advance stores around West Michigan since November are related.

Investigators acted on a tip earlier this week to identify the suspect.

