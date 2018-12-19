Police arrest suspect in string of cash-store robberies

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a string of cash-store robberies in West Michigan has been arrested.

Sheriff’s Captain Mark Bennett says in a news release a 46-year-old Wyoming, MI., man was taken into custody, and is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on one count of armed robbery.

Captain Bennett says recent robberies at “at least” six cash stores are thought by investigators to be related. ” One of the most recent robbery attempts at the Alpine Avenue Cash Store in Kent County was thwarted on December 13th.

Earlier this week, investigators received a tip leading to a possible suspect in the string of robberies.

“Detectives began following up on leads related to the suspect. This afternoon, that suspect was seen operating a vehicle in eastern Ottawa County, and he was stopped just into Kent County by MSP troopers and Ottawa Sheriff’s deputies. He was taken into custody without incident at that scene.”

Bennett says the suspect is thought to be involved in several of the cash-store robberies, and information is being shared with other police agencies for possible additional charges. Police will hold a meeting with the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office “in the coming days for potential additional charges.

“The investigation will continue into these incidents, and the suspect’s name will be released after arraignment.”

Police did not say when that will be.