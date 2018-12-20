UPDATE: Contractor arrested in Civil Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Today, unlicensed contractor Joe Mashburn was arrested in court. Mashburn was there on a civil case involving two women from Southwest Michigan.

Dana Samson and Mary McClain both reached to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers after seeing a broadcast featuring the Holtz of Mendon. Mashburn allegedly disappeared after taking $3,700 from the Holtz for a porch job. A whole year has past since that payment.

The Problem Solvers were going to approach Mashburn after court to get his side of the story. However, the judge announced a warrant for Mashburn's arrest. He was handcuffed and taken to county jail for operating as an unlicensed residential builder. The judge said that charge is tied to a criminal complaint filed by Samson with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department.