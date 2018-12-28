Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Some local boy scouts want to take those real Christmas trees off your hands. Jenison Troop 354 is continuing their tradition of collecting trees Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. they'll be collecting trees at Sandy Hill Elementary on the corner of 20th and Baldwin in Jenison.

The troop will then recycle them and spread them back to nature.

2. Free season passes to Cannonsburg Ski Area are being offered to first responders and military members. It's a thank you for all the support they've gotten over the years.

The deal is good for both active and reserved military. Cannonsburg offers a variety of runs and lifts for beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders, including one of the largest parks in the Midwest.

3. Sending someone off to college in the near future? Safety can be top priority, which can be found here in Michigan.

A report by Safewise claims Michigan is home to four of the safest college cities in the country. On the list are Houghton, Marquette, Mount Pleasant and East Lansing. They came up as the 16th, 19th, 23rd, and 28th respectively.

Teh safest city on the list is Durham, New Hampshire, home to the University of New Hampshire.

4. A cure for winter break boredom is at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for one more weekend!

Snowflake Break runs through the new year and will feature a variety of family fun in addition to their Dinosaur and Toy exhibits.

Kids will be able to make their own snowflakes, sock monkey hats, and play games.

Tickets to get in will be part of general admission.

5. A big party is planned today as Chuck E. Cheese shows off its recently remodeled Alpine location.

The Walker location will have a party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first 100 guests will get a free gift and cake.

There will no longer be animatronics, instead there will be live shows.

Tokens are also gone, being replaced with a new digital play pass for kids to use.