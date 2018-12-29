× Alabama leads Oklahoma – winner to play Clemson for national crown

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Alabama wasted little time in scoring the game’s first points against Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl – the second semifinal contest in the College Football Playoff. And then they scored again.

The winner of the Alabama/Oklahoma game will play Clemson in the NCAA Division I National Championship Game on January 7, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Earlier Saturday, the Clemson Tigers beat Notre Dame, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

After a quick-slant pass got Alabama deep into Oklahoma territory, Damien Harris completed the seven-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run, as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 7-0 lead just 3:06 into the game. Harris scored one play after a video replay showed his elbow had touched down just before he fumbled the ball over to the Sooners. The call on the field was overturned after a lengthy review.

Later in the first quarter, Tua Tagovailoa’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III expanded the Tide’s lead to 14-0 (after the extra point).

Damien Harris scored his second touchdown of the first quarter on a one-yard rush to give ‘Bama a 21-0 lead – the most first-quarter points ever in an Orange Bowl game. The Crimson Tide scored their fourth touchdown early in the second quarter on a 27-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Josh Jacobs.

Trey Sermon’s two-yard TD run got the Sooners on the board after a four-play, 75-yard drive, making it 28-7 at that point.