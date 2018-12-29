Celebration of Life held for FOX 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr

NOVI, Mich. — A Celebration of Life was held Saturday in Novi in memory of FOX 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr.

According to our Detroit affiliate TV station’s website, the service was webcast from Oak Pointe Church on Saturday morning. The beloved meteorologist and mother took her life December 12th.

You can view the video of the the Celebration of Life on the FOX 2 website.

———–

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.