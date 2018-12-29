Roads slicken in West Michigan, several traffic crashes result

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The roads slickened up Saturday night in West Michigan – especially in lakeshore counties – resulting in numerous traffic crashes. Some areas had freezing rain.

Further inland, at least five vehicles were involved in a crash in Grand Rapids, at the 28th Street/Breton Road intersection. Eastbound 28th Street was shut down around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Grand Rapids Dispatch Authority was not certain about how many people may’ve been injured, but none of the injuries was being reported as serious.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said police were responding to at least half a dozen rollover accidents, at one point. A car rolled over at Lake Michigan Drive/156th Avenue around 6:07 p.m. in Grand Haven Township. No injuries were reported. About 10 minutes later, police and paramedics responded to an injury accident in which a Jeep rolled over in the median at US-31 and Fillmore Street in Port Sheldon Township. Dispatchers told FOX 17 the injuries were not thought to be serious.

Rollovers were also reported at US-31/Hayes Street, US-31/Wilson Street, and along eastbound I-96 in Crockery Township. Several vehicles were reported to be in the ditch. Multiple vehicles were reported off into a ditch along westbound I-96 in Polkton Township at 7:19 p.m. No injuries were reported on the Ottawa County Dispatch website. A truck rolled over on northbound US-31 north of Van Wagoner Road in Spring Lake Township at 6:52pm Saturday.

In Muskegon, a vehicle was reported upside-down at US-31 and Sternberg Road at 7:32pm.