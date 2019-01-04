107.3 FM flips to country format, replacing WBBL Sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WBBL sports is no more. At least not on 107.3 FM. Country music was heard coming across the radio airwaves on that frequency in West Michigan on Friday, after being home to a sports format for nearly 16 years.

Before that, WBBL began as a sports-talk station on 1340 AM. After WBBL left the AM side and went to FM, 1340 AM became home to NewsTalk 1340 WJRW in August 2009. Citadel Broadcasting sold the West Michigan cluster of stations in 2011 to Cumulus Media.

107.3 WBBL-FM morning-show host Eric Zane announced on social-media that there was a “mass firing” at the station. He tweeted, “We had no idea. Thanks for all the support…”. The “Eric Zane Show” came to the WBBL airwaves with much fanfare in 2016, after leaving another station. We still runs podcasts on ericzaneshow.com .

Cumulus Media, a national radio corporation, owns a cluster of radio stations in West Michigan. On the 107.3 WBBL page it posted, “The Thunder Country is back in West Michigan…and you get to enjoy all your commercial-free country right now on two frequencies…94-5 WTNR and 107-3 WBBL!”

Bruce Law ,VP Marketing Manager, tells FOX 17 the Huge Show will be syndicated on 18 stations, but it’s unclear which stations those will be. Friday evening, Michigan Media Network announced it would be taking over the Huge Show.

It will air on four frequencies in West Michigan: 106.1 FM and 1340 AM in Grand Rapids; 1490 AM and an undetermined FM frequency in Muskegon.

A Michigan Media Network release says the show will begin airing on the AM stations Monday. A start date for the FM frequencies wasn’t immediately clear.