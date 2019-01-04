Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Shake-up with 107.3 WBBL programming expected Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Big changes are coming to West Michigan radio station 107.3 WBBL.

Cumulus Radio Station Group is expected to announce a shake-up with its radio programming sometime Friday.

Bruce Law ,VP Marketing Manager, tells FOX 17 the Huge Show will be syndicated on 18 stations, but it’s unclear which stations those will be. The show will remain on in Grand Rapids, but will be moved to a different frequency that has yet to be announced.

Longtime radio personality Eric Zane is also expected to be out of a job. Zane made an announcement about his fate and his crew, as well as making an announcement on Facebook Live.

 

