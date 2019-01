× Newaygo Co. dispatch experiencing technical difficulties

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Newaygo County’s 911 center is experiencing technical difficulties that may cause callers to be redirected to another dispatch center.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says 911 and non-emergency calls will be redirected to Oceana County or National Dispatch centers to answer.

Information on what is causing the outage or when it is expected to be resolved wasn’t immediately available.